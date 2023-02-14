Emerald Leisures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.77% to Rs 3.91 croreNet Loss of Emerald Leisures reported to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.77% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.913.32 18 OPM %37.0856.02 -PBDT-1.14-0.82 -39 PBT-1.86-1.67 -11 NP-1.86-1.67 -11
