Kwality Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 84.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 69.54% to Rs 55.96 croreNet profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals declined 84.83% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.54% to Rs 55.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 183.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales55.96183.71 -70 OPM %27.8445.41 -PBDT15.1582.83 -82 PBT11.3280.18 -86 NP9.0559.66 -85
