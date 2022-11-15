JUST IN
Kwality Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 84.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 69.54% to Rs 55.96 crore

Net profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals declined 84.83% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.54% to Rs 55.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 183.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales55.96183.71 -70 OPM %27.8445.41 -PBDT15.1582.83 -82 PBT11.3280.18 -86 NP9.0559.66 -85

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:54 IST

