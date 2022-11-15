Kwality Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 84.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 69.54% to Rs 55.96 crore

Net profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals declined 84.83% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.54% to Rs 55.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 183.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.55.96183.7127.8445.4115.1582.8311.3280.189.0559.66

