Nearly Six Crore LPG Connections Have Reached To Poor Households Since May 2016

stated yesterday that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has brought cheers to many and nearly six crore LPG connections have reached to the households of the poorest of the poor since May 2016. More than 23 crore LPG consumers have joined the scheme. The transparency in the scheme has helped in identifying ghost accounts, multiple accounts and inactive accounts. Over 1 crore customers have given up LPG subsidies under Give it up initiative. PM lauded the role of and said it is making a great contribution towards Ujjwala Yojana, by doubling the LPG production with the help of the recent expansion.

PM said that use of CNG a clean fuel is being promoted by expanding the coverage of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in the country. After the successful completion of 10 CGD bidding rounds more than 400 districts of the country will be connected for providing piped The National Gas Grid or Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga has also been created to have a gas based economy and enhance the share of gas in the He revealed that the Government has thought of developing additional 15000 km of Besides, the Government has reduced by 10% and saved precious Foreign Exchange.

