IRBINVIT announces suspension of toll collection of a Project SPV in Punjab

IRB InvIT Fund announced that toll collection on IRB Pathankot Amritsar Toll Road, one of the Project SPVs of IRB InvIT Fund (Trust) has been temporarily suspended due to farmers' agitation in the State of Punjab.

The Project SPV has taken necessary steps within ambit of the concession agreement to protect the interest of the Trust.

