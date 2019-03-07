L&T Construction bags new orders under various business segments

The Construction arm of has secured orders from prestigious clients across varied states in

Buildings and Factories Business:

The business has secured a prestigious order for the construction of of IIT Hyderabad Package 3A at Kandi, Telangana.

This project consists of several iconic buildings such as a Sports and Cultural Complex, Research Centre Complex, with hyperbolic paraboloid shell roof, Technology Incubation Park, Technology Research Park, and Academic blocks.

The project has to be completed in 36 months.

Another order has been secured from an Indian Real Estate development company for the construction of "Asset 13 project" at Aerocity,

The project consists of top-rated hotel building, Grade-A office complex, International conference and business centre as well as The project has to be completed in 22.5 months

The business has secured add-on orders from some of its existing projects.

Metallurgical and Material Handling:

Business has secured an order from for (AHP) to be installed at NTPC, Thermal Power Plant (3x660 MW) located in The is first of its kind Dry Bottom Ash Handling system, which is completely environment friendly in terms of 100% ash utilization and water consumption.

Business has also secured orders in various products segments and add-ons from ongoing jobs in both domestic and Gulf region.

GeoStructure:

The business has secured an order from CMRL for the Central Square underground space development. The scope includes construction of diaphragm walls and three basements.

