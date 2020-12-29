L&T construction business secures significant order

The engineering and construction major on Tuesday announced that its construction arm secured a 'significant' contract for its water and effluent treatment business in Chhattisgarh.As per L&T's classification, the valuation of the 'significant' contract lies between Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore.
The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured an EPC order involving design, engineering, supply & installation of plant and equipment to lay 135 km of slurry pipeline and water pipeline systems between Bacheli and Nagarnar and associated facilities in Chhattisgarh.
L&T said it is already executing a pumping facility as part of another package for the same client in the same area that involves the supply of positive displacement pumps and the construction of a slurry pump house.
Shares of L&T were down 0.47% at Rs 1283.75. The scrip came off the day's low of Rs 1267.85.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services with over $21 billion in revenue.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 118.43% to Rs 5,520.27 crore on 12.15% decline in net sales to Rs 31,034.74 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
