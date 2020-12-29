State Bank of India rises for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 275.85, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.51% in last one year as compared to a 13.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.67% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 275.85, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 13898.2. The Sensex is at 47482.1, up 0.27%. State Bank of India has risen around 11.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 4.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30880.95, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 296.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 462.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 276.3, up 0.14% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 16.6 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

