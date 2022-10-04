DCB Bank revises MCLRs across tenors

with effect from 06 October 2022DCB Bank has revised its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) across tenors with effect from 06 October 2022 as under:
Overnight MCLR - 9.31%
One Month MCLR - 9.36%
Three Months MCLR - 9.52%
Six Months MCLR - 9.75%
One Year MCLR - 9.96%
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU