DCB Bank revises MCLRs across tenors

with effect from 06 October 2022

DCB Bank has revised its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) across tenors with effect from 06 October 2022 as under:

Overnight MCLR - 9.31%

One Month MCLR - 9.36%

Three Months MCLR - 9.52%

Six Months MCLR - 9.75%

One Year MCLR - 9.96%



