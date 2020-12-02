L&T divests its stake in UK based Servowatch Systems

Larsen & Toubro through its wholly owned subsidiary, Larsen & Toubro International FZE, signed definitive agreements with Rolls-Royce's Power Systems Division, a global player in power systems for the strategic divestment of its UK-based integrated marine automation solutions provider Servowatch Systems.

A leading supplier of advanced and innovative integrated ship control systems, Servowatch Systems has grown into an internationally recognized provider of Marine Automation platforms over the past eight years of L&T's ownership.

The company headquartered in Heybridge, Essex, United Kingdom has 44 employees in the UK and India, who deliver integrated marine automation solutions for navies, commercial vessels and large yachts.

