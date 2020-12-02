NCC secures orders worth Rs 3905 cr in Nov

NCC has received four new orders totaling to Rs. 3905 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of November, 2020.

Out of this one order of Rs. 848 crore pertains to Water Division and balance three orders totaling to Rs. 3057 crore pertain to Building Division.

These orders are received from Central/State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

