Vedavaag Systems achieves CMMI Maturity Level 5 certification

-
ALSO READ
Writer Business Services Achieves CMMi Maturity Rating of Level 5 for its Services
Uneecops Technologies Gets CMMI Level 5 Recognition
Torry Harris Business Solutions Wins Comparably's 'Best of 2018 Award'
Reference Customers are Very Satisfied With Torry Harris, Says Independent Research Firm
Software AG Launches New Digital Transformation Center in Mumbai
-
Vedavaag Systems announced that the company has been appraised as Fully complaint at CMMI Maturity Level 5.
The assessment recognizes Vedavaag capability to provide high quality IT services with robust infrastructure and software development, it also signifies Vedavaag commitment towards delivery excellence, process maturity and service quality ensuring timely and best solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU