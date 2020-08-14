BPCL, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp to react to quarterly results

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported 25.35% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,035.39 crore on 50.06% fall in total income to Rs 38,584.03 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Tata Steel reported consolidated net loss of Rs 4,416.56 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 717.07 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 32.39% to Rs 24,554.45 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Hero MotoCorp reported 95.28% slump in consolidated net profit to Rs 59.14 crore on 65.92% fall in total income to Rs 3,120.62 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Eicher Motors reported consolidated net loss of Rs 55.18 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 451.77 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 63.05% to Rs 932.39 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Hindalco Industries, NTPC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Berger Paints will announce their April-June quarterly results today, 14 August 2020.

Praj Industries reported consolidated net loss of Rs 10.50 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 8.77 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 38.83% to Rs 134.51 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Redington India reported 19.31% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 88.78 crore on 8.25% fall in total income to Rs 10,721.92 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

City Union Bank reported 17.03% fall in net profit to Rs 154.04 crore on 1.46% rise in total income to Rs 1,209.95 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

