L&T gains on winning orders

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 1.93% to Rs 1567.35 after the company's construction arm secured 'significant' orders from clients for its various businesses.
The water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has bagged an order from Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to design, build & operate sewage treatment plants and intermediate sewage pumping stations along with construction of main sewers for 110 villages in the Mahadevpura & Bommanahalli region (K&C Valley Catchment) of Bengaluru city. The project is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
The heavy civil infrastructure business has secured an order to construct various facilities within 42 Months for the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) at Tarapur Maharashtra.
The buildings a factories business has secured an order from a client for the construction of sports infrastructure facilities in the Kalinga Stadium at Bhubaneswar, Odisha and a new International Hockey Stadium with 20,000 seating capacity at Rourkela, Odisha in time for the Hockey World Cup, 2023 with total built-up area of 8.45 lakh sq.ft.
The scope of work involves civil, structural, mechanical, electrical & plumbing (MEP) and field of play (FOP). The fast-track projects are scheduled to be completed in 15 months at Kalinga Sports Complex, Bhubaneswar and 12 months at Rourkela, respectively.
According the the company's classification, the value of the 'significant' orders lies between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.
The company reported 3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,293 crore on 9% increase in revenues to Rs 48,088 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
