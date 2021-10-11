TCS, RIL, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC in spotlight

Shares of TCS will today, 11 October 2021 react to its result announced after market hours on Friday, 8 October 2021. On a consolidated basis, TCS' net profit rose 6.84% to Rs 9,624 crore on 3.21% increase in net sales to Rs 46,867 crore in Q2 September 2021 (Q2 FY22) over Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22).

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the IT major's net profit rose 28.75% and net sales rose 16.77% in Q2 FY22.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) and Sterling & Wilson Solar (SWSL) will be watched. Reliance New Energy Solar (RNESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL executed definitive agreements with Shapoorji Pallonji and Company (SPCPL), Khurshed Daruvala and Sterling & Wilson Solar (SWSL) to acquire 40% stake post-money in SWSL.

Seperately, RNESL announced acquisition of 100% shareholding of REC Solar Holdings AS (REC Group) from China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd., for an Enterprise Value of $771 million.

Maruti Suzuki India's total auto production fell by 51% to 81,278 units in September 2021 as compared to 166,086 units produced in September 2020.

Tata Motors reported retail sales of 92,710 vehicles for the second quarter ending September 2021, 18.4% lower than the 1,13,569 vehicles sold in Q2 last year. Jaguar Land Rover retail sales for the three-month period to 30 September 2021 continued to be constrained by the impact of the global semiconductor shortage on production. Jaguar Land Rover (UK) is wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors.

Shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC will debut on the bourses today. The issue price was Rs 712 per equity share.

Route Mobile (UK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Route Mobile, has signed definitive agreements to acquire Latin America-based Masivian. Masivian is a cloud communications platform service provider, with strong presence in Colombia and Peru.

Gland Pharma on Friday announced that it received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for sugammadex injection.

GOCL Corporation said that its wholly-owned subsidiary IDL Explosives (IDLEL) has bagged order from Coal India worth Rs 592.45 crore.

Gujarat State Petronet said that the credit ratings agency CARE Ratings has reaffirmed its rating on the bank facilities of the company.

Solar Industries India said that it received orders worth Rs 1,471 crore from Coal India (CIL) to supply bulk explosives over a period of two years.

Bandhan Bank said its collection efficiency improved to 90% at the end September 2021 from 80% three months back.

Equitas Small Finance Bank's gross advances increased by 13% to Rs 18,981 crore in Q2 FY22 compared with Rs 16,731 crore in Q2 FY21.

