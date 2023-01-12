JUST IN
L & T Interstate Road Corridor standalone net profit declines 24.53% in the December 2022 quarter
L&T Infra Credit reports standalone net loss of Rs 118.40 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.30% to Rs 231.09 crore

Net loss of L&T Infra Credit reported to Rs 118.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.30% to Rs 231.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 173.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales231.09173.36 33 OPM %98.3498.48 -PBDT79.646.52 1121 PBT79.616.48 1129 NP-118.404.85 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 07:41 IST

