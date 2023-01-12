L&T Infra Credit reports standalone net loss of Rs 118.40 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.30% to Rs 231.09 crore

Net loss of L&T Infra Credit reported to Rs 118.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.30% to Rs 231.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 173.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.231.09173.3698.3498.4879.646.5279.616.48-118.404.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)