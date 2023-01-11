JUST IN
5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 1389.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.63% to Rs 83.76 crore

Net profit of 5Paisa Capital rose 1389.19% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.63% to Rs 83.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 80.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales83.7680.05 5 OPM %27.2310.68 -PBDT16.862.18 673 PBT14.700.99 1385 NP11.020.74 1389

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 17:54 IST

