L & T Interstate Road Corridor standalone net profit declines 24.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.22% to Rs 5.41 crore

Net profit of L & T Interstate Road Corridor declined 24.53% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.22% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.415.59 -3 OPM %23.4859.93 -PBDT1.401.60 -13 PBT1.401.60 -13 NP1.201.59 -25

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 07:40 IST

