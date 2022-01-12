L&T's hydrocarbon engineering biz bags 'mega' contracts

-
-
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that a consortium led by L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has secured two offshore packages from an overseas client.
The scope of work comprises EPC for new facilities and integration with existing installations.
LTHE is currently executing several domestic and international offshore projects. Organized under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and Advanced Value Engineering a Technology (AdVENT) verticals, LTHE offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers.
As per L&T's classification, the value of the mega project is more than Rs 7,000 crore.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 67% to Rs 1,819.45 crore on 12% increase in net sales to Rs 34,772.90 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
The scrip rose 0.40% to currently trade at Rs 1968.45 on the BSE.
