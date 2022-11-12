Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 33.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.45% to Rs 57.10 crore

Net profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 33.55% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 57.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.57.1050.3315.6213.079.497.917.656.136.174.62

