JPT Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 33.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.45% to Rs 57.10 crore

Net profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 33.55% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 57.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales57.1050.33 13 OPM %15.6213.07 -PBDT9.497.91 20 PBT7.656.13 25 NP6.174.62 34

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 14:46 IST

