Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit rises 63.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 177.23 croreNet profit of Lancer Containers Lines rose 63.51% to Rs 13.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 177.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 158.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales177.23158.95 12 OPM %13.388.84 -PBDT20.5613.78 49 PBT16.1411.51 40 NP13.628.33 64
