Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit rises 63.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Lancer Containers Lines rose 63.51% to Rs 13.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 177.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 158.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

