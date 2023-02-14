JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 365.79% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit rises 63.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 177.23 crore

Net profit of Lancer Containers Lines rose 63.51% to Rs 13.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 177.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 158.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales177.23158.95 12 OPM %13.388.84 -PBDT20.5613.78 49 PBT16.1411.51 40 NP13.628.33 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU