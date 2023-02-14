Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit rises 113.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.38% to Rs 19.10 crore

Net profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech rose 113.33% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.38% to Rs 19.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.19.1013.517.076.590.910.410.840.400.640.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)