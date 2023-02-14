Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit rises 113.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 41.38% to Rs 19.10 croreNet profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech rose 113.33% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.38% to Rs 19.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.1013.51 41 OPM %7.076.59 -PBDT0.910.41 122 PBT0.840.40 110 NP0.640.30 113
