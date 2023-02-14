JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 365.79% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit rises 113.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 41.38% to Rs 19.10 crore

Net profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech rose 113.33% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.38% to Rs 19.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.1013.51 41 OPM %7.076.59 -PBDT0.910.41 122 PBT0.840.40 110 NP0.640.30 113

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU