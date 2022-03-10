Larsen & Toubro bags new orders

-
Larsen & Toubro announced that its construction arm has secured various orders. As per the company's project classification, the value of the orders is placed between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.
Transportation Infrastructure:
The Railways SBU of L&T Construction's Transportation Infrastructure IC has secured an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) order from IRCON International involving 25 kV Overhead Electrification, Signaling Et Telecommunication, and associated works for 549 RKM/678 TKM railway lines pertaining to the Northeast Frontier Railway.
The project is part of the Central Government's 'Mission Electrification' initiative aimed to electrify the entire Indian Railway network to reduce carbon footprint as well as expenditure on diesel.
The business is already executing four major EPC contracts from Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE) viz., EPC01 (Delhi- Jaipur line), EPC07 (Various sections of the Southern Railway), EPC06 (Various sections of the North-Western Railway) and EPC-15A (Various sections of the Northeast Frontier Railway).
IRCON International is one of the implementing agencies responsible for carrying out the Railway Electrification works over the selected networks of Indian Railways.
Buildings & Factories:
The Factories Business of Buildings and Factories IC has secured a prestigious order from a global FMCG manufacturer for Design & Construction of a food processing facility in Gujarat, India. The scope involves Civil, Structural, Architectural and MEP Utility works including External Development Works.
The business has also secured an order from a prestigious client to expand a super specialty hospital in Kolkata by 250 beds on Design Et Build basis.
The built-up area of the project will be 2.61 Lakh Sq Ft. with a configuration of basement+ ground+ 10 floors structure including LINAC & PET CT facility. The project is located at a prime location. The logistics are challenging while the execution will have both offsite and onsite construction activities.
The scope of work involves Civil Structure using structural composite deck slab system with CFT columns, finishes Et allied MEP services including medical gas piping, nurse call system, pneumatic tube system with external development and landscaping within site premises.
