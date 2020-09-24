Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 2435, down 0.55% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.59% in last one year as compared to a 4.32% slide in NIFTY and a 25.27% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2435, down 0.55% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 10945.8. The Sensex is at 37032.42, down 1.69%.Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has gained around 3.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19805.65, down 2.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

