Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6836.85, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 18030.15. The Sensex is at 60590.81, down 0.9%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has risen around 19.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35503.9, down 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 57.37 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

