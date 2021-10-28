United Spirits Ltd spurts 5.53%, up for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 931.7, up 5.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 84.55% in last one year as compared to a 54.49% gain in NIFTY and a 29.49% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38946.1, down 1.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 118.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 94.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

