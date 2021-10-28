SMS Lifesciences India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd, Ambition Mica Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd and Jai Balaji Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 October 2021.

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd spiked 14.47% to Rs 995.05 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4422 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1624 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd surged 9.21% to Rs 57.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 79930 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41049 shares in the past one month.

Ambition Mica Ltd soared 8.82% to Rs 4.69. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8776 shares in the past one month.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd rose 8.05% to Rs 664.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd exploded 7.57% to Rs 55.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10064 shares in the past one month.

