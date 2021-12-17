Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 7007.4, up 2.45% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 108.78% in last one year as compared to a 23.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.81% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7007.4, up 2.45% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.23% on the day, quoting at 17036.2. The Sensex is at 57232.22, down 1.16%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has slipped around 1.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36160.3, up 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7028, up 2.58% on the day. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up 108.78% in last one year as compared to a 23.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.81% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 58.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

