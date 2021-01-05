Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd gains for third straight session

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 3961.4, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 117.73% in last one year as compared to a 17.99% jump in NIFTY and a 60.23% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3961.4, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 14150.95. The Sensex is at 48267.83, up 0.19%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has gained around 21.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25110.05, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

