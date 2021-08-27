Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd sees good buying

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 5221, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 107.22% in last one year as compared to a 43.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 89.19% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5221, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 16693.2. The Sensex is at 56099.42, up 0.27%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has risen around 19.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34041.1, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5245.9, up 1.65% on the day. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up 107.22% in last one year as compared to a 43.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 89.19% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 45.69 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)