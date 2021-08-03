Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd stays supported

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 4712.15, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 92.45% in last one year as compared to a 44.43% jump in NIFTY and a 74.75% jump in the Nifty IT.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4712.15, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 16025.1. The Sensex is at 53471.05, up 0.98%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has gained around 16.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30803, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4718.15, up 0.2% on the day. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up 92.45% in last one year as compared to a 44.43% jump in NIFTY and a 74.75% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 41.86 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

