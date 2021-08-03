Cineline India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd, Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd, Nahar Polyfilms Ltd and Ruby Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 August 2021.

Cineline India Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 80.4 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45943 shares in the past one month.

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1673.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6838 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd surged 17.85% to Rs 389.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17465 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd jumped 16.12% to Rs 283.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22709 shares in the past one month.

Ruby Mills Ltd added 15.37% to Rs 343. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48123 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18678 shares in the past one month.

