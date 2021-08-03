Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JTEKT India Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd and Blue Dart Express Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 August 2021.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd spiked 13.14% to Rs 170.9 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

JTEKT India Ltd soared 10.59% to Rs 130. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 8.22% to Rs 560.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40771 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14896 shares in the past one month.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd added 6.77% to Rs 206.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Blue Dart Express Ltd rose 6.41% to Rs 5802.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3922 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1354 shares in the past one month.

