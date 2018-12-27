Larsen & Toubro wins orders worth Rs 2357 crore

The construction arm of has won orders worth Rs 2,357 crore.

Water and Effluent Treatment and Transportation Infrastructure Business: The businesses have secured order worth Rs 1,281 crore. A Design & Build order has been received from the Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA) for -"investigation, design and construction of roads, bridges, storm water drains, culverts, water supply systems, sewerage systems, STP, utility ducts for power and ICT, reuse waterlines and avenue plantation, compatible with in layouts for land pooling schemes for the villages of Kurugalla, Nidamarru in Zone 12A area at Amravati Capital City, This is in continuation with orders received earlier at Amravati Capital City,

Water and Effluent Treatment Business: The business has secured order worth Rs 1,076 crore. Two turnkey orders have been secured from the Jal Nigam Maryadit (MPJNM) for the execution of multi village rural water supply schemes in Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, and districts of The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply and erection of raw and clear water transmission & distribution pipelines, construction of intake wells, design and construction of water treatment plants, pumping stations and other water retaining structures with associated electromechanical and instrumentation works, including house service connections.

The project involves automation including measurement of input and output water quantity and quality at each level through SCADA and other instrumentation works aimed at maintaining unwantedfor- water (UFW) within desired levels.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)