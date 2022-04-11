HDFC Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1503.5, down 0.74% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 9.98% in last one year as compared to a 24% rally in NIFTY and a 22.99% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1503.5, down 0.74% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 17744.85. The Sensex is at 59253.1, down 0.33%.HDFC Bank Ltd has added around 4.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37752.05, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.94 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

