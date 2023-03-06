Latur Renewable Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.75 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.49% to Rs 7.47 croreNet Loss of Latur Renewable Pvt reported to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.49% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.477.36 1 OPM %-3.7592.93 -PBDT-4.532.32 PL PBT-10.36-3.51 -195 NP-7.75-2.63 -195
