Laurus Labs consolidated net profit declines 4.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.37% to Rs 635.16 crore

Net profit of declined 4.21% to Rs 43.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.37% to Rs 635.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 560.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.06% to Rs 93.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 167.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 2291.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2056.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

