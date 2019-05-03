Laurus Labs consolidated net profit declines 4.21% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.37% to Rs 635.16 croreNet profit of Laurus Labs declined 4.21% to Rs 43.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.37% to Rs 635.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 560.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.06% to Rs 93.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 167.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 2291.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2056.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales635.16560.24 13 2291.922056.17 11 OPM %17.6320.86 -15.5320.10 - PBDT96.0498.70 -3 283.94362.87 -22 PBT52.5764.09 -18 119.75237.42 -50 NP43.1845.08 -4 93.76167.61 -44
