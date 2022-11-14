Volumes jump at Emami Ltd counter

Emami Ltd witnessed volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 48.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5197 shares

Infosys Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 November 2022.

Emami Ltd witnessed volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 48.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5197 shares. The stock dropped 0.98% to Rs.459.75. Volumes stood at 10547 shares in the last session.

Infosys Ltd registered volume of 48.99 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.50% to Rs.1,577.85. Volumes stood at 8.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Reliance Industries Ltd clocked volume of 46.97 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 20.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.28 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.14% to Rs.2,627.75. Volumes stood at 4.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd witnessed volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8295 shares. The stock dropped 0.25% to Rs.1,029.55. Volumes stood at 3112 shares in the last session.

Medplus Health Services Ltd registered volume of 23399 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2845 shares. The stock rose 9.87% to Rs.639.55. Volumes stood at 4681 shares in the last session.

