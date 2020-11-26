Laurus Labs rallies on buying 73% stake in Biotech firm for Rs 247 cr

Laurus Labs rose 2.65% to Rs 292.60 after the company said it signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Richcore Lifesciences.Laurus Labs has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 72.55% of Richcore's shares from Eight Roads Ventures and VenturEast for a value of Rs 246.70 crore. The current promoters of Richcore led by Subramani Ramachandrappa will continue as promoters of Richcore and will be responsible for its management and operations. Laurus Labs will fund the acquisition from its internal accruals and this acquisition will be revenue and PAT accretive.
Richcore, a fast-growing biotech company based in Bengaluru with its advanced R&D and manufacturing facilities, develops and manufactures biotech products critical for manufacturing biological drugs. Richcore also helps its global customers to develop and scale-up their bioprocesses by providing contract research, development, and manufacturing services. Richcore is currently in its growth phase and its second manufacturing plant near Bengaluru is expected to be completed by 31 March 2021. Richcore has raised early and growth stage funding from Eight Roads Ventures, VenturEast Proactive Fund and VenturEast Life Fund III.
This acquisition marks Laurus Labs' entry into the broader biologics and biotechnology segments, providing the company access to its high growth areas, globally and in India. Laurus Labs will help and drive Richcore to achieve scale and improve product offerings. With this acquisition, Laurus adds a fourth revenue stream to its three existing divisions - API, formulations and synthesis. Following the successful closure of the transaction, Richcore will be renamed to Laurus Bio.
Laurus Labs' consolidated net profit surged 328.4% to Rs 242.27 crore on a 59.9% increase in net sales to Rs 1,138.84 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Laurus Labs is one of the leading manufacturers of API for anti-retroviral (ARV), oncology, cardiovascular, anti-diabetics, anti-asthma, and gastroenterology.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU