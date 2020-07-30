Alfred Herbert (India) standalone net profit declines 85.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.61% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of Alfred Herbert (India) declined 85.05% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.61% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.80% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.08% to Rs 2.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.610.512.822.9449.18250.9832.6264.290.381.881.253.220.381.911.093.180.291.940.863.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)