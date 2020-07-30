JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Max Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 288.28% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Alfred Herbert (India) standalone net profit declines 85.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.61% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of Alfred Herbert (India) declined 85.05% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.61% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.80% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.08% to Rs 2.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.610.51 20 2.822.94 -4 OPM %49.18250.98 -32.6264.29 - PBDT0.381.88 -80 1.253.22 -61 PBT0.381.91 -80 1.093.18 -66 NP0.291.94 -85 0.863.05 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 16:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU