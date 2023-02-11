JUST IN
W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 59.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.84% to Rs 17.62 crore

Net profit of W H Brady & Co rose 59.74% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.84% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.6215.21 16 OPM %13.0512.16 -PBDT2.481.92 29 PBT2.151.56 38 NP1.230.77 60

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 17:31 IST

