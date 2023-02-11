Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 28.89% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 20.30% to Rs 18.96 croreNet profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 28.89% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.30% to Rs 18.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.9615.76 20 OPM %17.565.52 -PBDT5.623.90 44 PBT5.033.25 55 NP4.063.15 29
