Libord Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 64.71% to Rs 0.06 croreNet Loss of Libord Finance reported to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.71% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.66% to Rs 1.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.060.17 -65 1.531.18 30 OPM %-116.67-70.59 -38.565.93 - PBDT-0.17-0.10 -70 0.550.07 686 PBT-0.23-0.10 -130 0.340.03 1033 NP-3.42-0.08 -4175 -2.880.05 PL
