Volumes spurt at Carborundum Universal Ltd counter

Prism Johnson Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Havells India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 January 2023.

Carborundum Universal Ltd notched up volume of 6.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75110 shares. The stock rose 4.24% to Rs.926.00. Volumes stood at 41100 shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd registered volume of 23.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.39% to Rs.111.10. Volumes stood at 2.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd clocked volume of 161.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.53% to Rs.60.85. Volumes stood at 24.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30953 shares. The stock increased 4.06% to Rs.753.95. Volumes stood at 10757 shares in the last session.

Havells India Ltd recorded volume of 20.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.96 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.52% to Rs.1,145.15. Volumes stood at 9.99 lakh shares in the last session.

