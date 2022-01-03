Likhitha Infra jumps after order win

-
-
Likhitha Infrastructure rose 5.52% to Rs 365 after the company said it received orders worth Rs 250 crore from various city gas distribution companies during October to December 2021.Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 93.30% to Rs 10.38 crore on 41.81% rise in net sales to Rs 58.81 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Likhitha Infrastructure is engaged in the business of pipeline laying providing comprehensive erection, testing and commissioning of oil & gas pipelines, city gas distribution projects and operation and maintenance (O&M) services.
