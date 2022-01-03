Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 336.76 points or 1.17% at 29087.48 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 3.8%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 2.98%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 2.59%),Thermax Ltd (up 2.05%),Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.53%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 1.37%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.36%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.31%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.98%).

On the other hand, Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.59%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.25%), and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 0.19%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 445.52 or 0.76% at 58699.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 130.75 points or 0.75% at 17484.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 290.65 points or 0.99% at 29748.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 66.86 points or 0.76% at 8857.98.

On BSE,2371 shares were trading in green, 679 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

