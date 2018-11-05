Linc Pen & Plastics standalone net profit rises 6.17% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 15.97% to Rs 91.23 crore

Net profit of Linc Pen & Plastics rose 6.17% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 15.97% to Rs 91.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 78.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales91.2378.67 16 OPM %6.868.91 -PBDT5.215.76 -10 PBT2.653.28 -19 NP1.721.62 6

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 10:56 IST

