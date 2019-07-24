Loans Sanctioned to 1.33 Lakh Out Of 2 Lakh Applicants Under 59-minutes Scheme To MSME

According to a latest update from the Finance Ministry, out of 2,00,660 applications submitted, 1,59,583 applications for loans on the psbloansin59minutes.com portal have been accorded in principle approval since the launch of the portal. Sanctions have been made in respect of 1,33,448 cases. Government and RBI have taken several steps to ensure access of credit to MSMEs, which inter-alia, include, advice to all Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) to achieve a 20% year-on-year growth in credit to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), allocation of 60% of the MSEs advances to the micro enterprise accounts, a 10% annual growth in number of micro enterprise accounts, additional working capital limit to meet the requirements arising due to unforeseen/seasonal increase in demand, adoption of one cluster, operationalising at least one specialised MSME Branch in every district, simplified computation of working capital of MSE units to make it minimum 20% of the projected annual turnover of the unit for borrowal limits upto Rs.5 crore, setting up of Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) to solve the problem of delayed payment of MSMEs, etc.

