Lohia Securities consolidated net profit declines 9.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.06% to Rs 67.82 crore

Net profit of Lohia Securities declined 9.48% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.06% to Rs 67.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales67.8281.77 -17 OPM %10.2211.78 -PBDT6.078.62 -30 PBT5.928.53 -31 NP4.394.85 -9

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:56 IST

