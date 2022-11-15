Lohia Securities consolidated net profit declines 9.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.06% to Rs 67.82 crore

Net profit of Lohia Securities declined 9.48% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.06% to Rs 67.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.67.8281.7710.2211.786.078.625.928.534.394.85

