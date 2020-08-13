Balaji Amines consolidated net profit rises 72.11% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.03% to Rs 222.91 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines rose 72.11% to Rs 32.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.03% to Rs 222.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 222.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.222.91222.9823.8816.8250.1935.6742.2529.9532.9619.15

