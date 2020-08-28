JUST IN
Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 37.78 points or 0.2% at 19274.7 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Vivimed Labs Ltd (down 4.97%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 4.27%),Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 3.52%),Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 3.4%),Shilpa Medicare Ltd (down 3.02%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 2.84%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 2.79%), Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 2.78%), Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.64%), and Laurus Labs Ltd (down 2.57%).

On the other hand, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (up 3.5%), Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd (up 2.29%), and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 1.45%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 342.68 or 0.88% at 39456.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 89.7 points or 0.78% at 11648.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 20.84 points or 0.14% at 15004.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.28 points or 0.5% at 5050.51.

On BSE,1217 shares were trading in green, 1540 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 14:00 IST

